Europe's energy crisis risks dwarfing S$388 billion rescue cash

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - Europe's politicians have already earmarked about 280 billion euros (S$388 billion) to ease the pain of surging energy prices for businesses and consumers, but the aid risks being dwarfed by the scale of the crisis.

With Russia squeezing gas deliveries and power-plant outages further sapping supply, wholesale energy prices have soared to more than 10 times their seasonal average over the past five years.

Tensions have intensified as Moscow prepares this week to shut the key Nord Stream pipeline for maintenance, reviving concerns about a long-term halt that would threaten efforts to secure sufficient reserves for the winter.

Governments across the continent have focused efforts mainly on lowering energy bills - an approach that may not only be overwhelmed by the price surge but risks making the crisis worse.

Programmes like a tax cut on gas in Germany and a heating subsidy in Poland without restrictions for income levels or energy efficiency are more likely to prop up demand, rather than rein it in.

"This is putting out fire with gasoline," said Joanna Mackowiak-Pandera, president of the Warsaw-based Forum Energii think tank. "We haven't reached the bottom of the crisis yet."

European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone.

The Czech Republic, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea of capping electricity prices, the CTK newswire reported citing Industry Minister Jozef Sikela.

The policy response so far risks burning through the region's financial resources and intensifying a surge in inflation as economies stumble. That could put pressure on taxpayers to foot the bill for more support down the line, with prices expected to remain high at least through next year.

In Britain alone, covering extra energy costs would cost the government some 110 billion pounds (S$181 billion) through 2023, according to a study by the Institute for Government.

Rather than dole out money widely, authorities should focus support only on the most vulnerable citizens and promote investment in efficiency measures for businesses and wealthier consumers, according to Peter Vis, a former high-ranking EU official.

While policies like Greece's plan to cover 94 per cent of the increase in power bills in September are easy to sell to voters, reducing consumption requires unpopular choices. But there may be little alternative.

"Energy savings must be the priority," said Vis, who is currently a senior adviser at Rud Pedersen Public Affairs consultancy in Brussels. "The energy price spike is going to cause real pain, and governments are still far from providing an adequate response."

Spanish lawmakers will debate one of Europe's rare legal initiatives to curb consumption on Thursday. The rules stipulate that most businesses will not be allowed to cool their interiors below 27 degrees Celsius in summer or to heat above 19 deg C in winter.

The policy was put in place by a decree from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last month, but requires parliamentary approval to become law.