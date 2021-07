LONDON - "Europe is now the very first continent that presents a comprehensive architecture to meet our climate ambitions", Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the European Union's executive body, said this week.

The plan she and her top EU officials outlined on Wednesday (July 14) to transform the block's economy from dependency on fossil fuels to a world of net zero emissions by the middle of this century is certainly impressive, in both scope and ambition.