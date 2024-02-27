Europeans rule out sending troops to Ukraine as Russia rebukes Macron

BERLIN/MOSCOW - Germany, Britain and other European countries said on Feb 27 they had no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine, after France hinted at the possibility, and the Kremlin warned that any such move would inevitably lead to conflict between Russia and Nato.

French President Emmanuel Macron had said on Feb 26 that Western allies should exclude no options in seeking to avert a Russian victory in Ukraine, though he stressed there was no consensus at this stage.

"Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win," Mr Macron told reporters, at a hastily convened gathering of European leaders in Paris to mull how to bolster support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Mr Macron's comments come amid battlefield gains by Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces in eastern Ukraine and growing shortages of ammunition and manpower on the Ukrainian side.

However, Germany, Britain, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic distanced themselves on Feb 27 from any suggestion they might commit ground troops to the Ukraine war, now in its third year.

"...There will be no ground troops, no soldiers on Ukrainian soil sent there by European countries or Nato states," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, on the sidelines of an event.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius was equally adamant.

"Boots on the ground is not an option for... Germany," he told reporters, during a visit to Vienna.

"I'm glad if France is considering how to support Ukraine more strongly, but if I can make a suggestion, then send more weapons," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"Do what you can do now and give Ukraine the ammunition and tanks that can be sent right now."

After the Feb 26 talks, Mr Scholz said European leaders now appeared willing to procure weapons from countries outside Europe as a way of speeding up military aid to Ukraine.

Germany has become the second biggest supplier of military aid to Kyiv since Russia launched its full-blown invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, but is extremely wary of steps that would draw the Nato alliance into direct conflict with Russia.

Russian rebuke

The Kremlin issued a prompt warning about what was at stake.

"The very fact of discussing the possibility of sending certain contingents to Ukraine from Nato countries is a very important new element," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked about Mr Macron's remarks.