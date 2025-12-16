European states flanking Russia push to keep defence high on EU agenda

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo looks on, on the day of the Eastern Flank Summit in Helsinki, Finland December 16, 2025. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Dec 16 - European Union nations that face Russia and its ally Belarus on NATO's eastern flank called for the EU to take a bigger ‍role ​in enhancing the continent's defence and security, ‍the leaders of eight countries said as they met in Helsinki on Tuesday.

The EU "eastern ​flank" ​meeting, which convened leaders from Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, said the region's defences must be prioritised to counter ‍what they called a long-term threat posed by Russia.

The show of eastern ​flank unity came ahead of ⁠a wider European Council summit in Brussels set for Thursday in which the future of proposed EU "flagship" defence projects is in doubt due to resistance from EU heavyweights ​such as Germany, France and Italy, Reuters reported on Monday.

"The eastern border regions must play ‌a key role in the ​EU's defence projects. Our task is to ensure the issue stays high on the agenda and is understood at the EU level," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a statement.

EU countries, he said, had already adopted a White Paper on the bloc's defence and agreed on a roadmap toward ‍improving it, including the flagship projects, at previous gatherings.

"I proceed on ​the basis that (the flagship projects) have been approved. The next question, then, is how ​these will be prioritised within the EU, for ‌example in the allocation of funding," Orpo told reporters. REUTERS