European regulator recommends Pfizer's Omicron booster for children

The Omicron-tailored vaccine is already authorised by the European Commission for individuals aged 12 years and above. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
43 sec ago

BRUSSELS - Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech said on Thursday the EU health regulator has recommended authorising the use of their bivalent Covid-19 shot as a booster in children aged 5 through 11.

The Omicron-tailored vaccine is already authorised by the European Commission for individuals aged 12 years and above.

The updated bivalent booster shot targets the original coronavirus strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron.

In October, European Medical Agency backed authorisation of Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 tailored booster shots for 12 and above to further vaccination campaigns in the region. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Covid-19 hospitalisations are rising in babies under 6 months, CDC director says
1 in 3 parents in S'pore hesitant to get their child vaccinated against Covid-19: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top