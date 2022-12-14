European Parliament's cash-for-influence scandal

BRUSSELS - Belgian authorities have charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

Raids and the prosecution case

Investigators searched 19 homes and the offices of the European Parliament in raids from Friday to Monday.

A source close to the investigation said €1.5 million (S$2 million) was seized in the raids. This included €600,000 in cash at the home of a suspect, several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel room and €150,000 in an apartment belonging to a European Parliament member.

Investigators also seized laptops and mobile phones and ordered the IT resources of 10 parliamentary staff were frozen to prevent data disappearing. Investigators seized the data on Monday.

Searches have also been carried out in Italy.

The Belgian prosecutors say they have been investigating for more than four months alleged payments made by a Gulf state. Sources close to the case say the state is Qatar.

Qatar denies any wrongdoing.

In arrest warrants issued in Italy, there are also allegations of payments from Morocco.

The Moroccan government has not responded to a request for comment.

The suspects

Four suspects have been charged with participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption.

Prosecutors have not named them, but a source with knowledge of the case say they are:

Eva Kaili - a Greek socialist politician who was one of the European Parliament’s 14 vice-presidents until Tuesday when lawmakers voted to remove her from that post.

The former television presenter defended Qatar in the assembly last month against those trying to “bully” Doha over its treatment of migrant workers. Her Greek socialist PASOK party is expelling her from its ranks and Greece has frozen her Greek property.