European nations regret US pullout from Open Skies treaty

PARIES (AFP) - France, Germany and eight other European nations said on Friday (May 22) that they "regret" the decision by US President Donald Trump to exit the Open Skies mutual military surveillance treaty with Russia.

"We regret the announcement by the United States of its plan to pull out of the Open Skies

treaty, even though we share the concerns about how the accord is being carried out by the Russian Federation," the countries said in a joint statement issued by France's foreign ministry.

Nato envoys will discuss the future of the Open Skies treaty on Friday after the United States announced it would quit the 35-nation pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, an official of the defence alliance said.

US allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) have pressed Washington not to leave the Open Skies pact, whose unarmed overflights are aimed at bolstering confidence and providing members forewarning of surprise military attacks.

The Nato official recalled concern raised at a 2018 summit of alliance leaders that "Russia's selective implementation" of Open Skies was undermining their security.

"In particular, we are concerned that Russia has restricted flights over certain areas," the official said. "Allies continue to consult closely on the future of the treaty and the North Atlantic Council will meet today to discuss the issue."