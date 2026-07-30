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Europe heatwaves boost demand for Magnum ice cream

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Europe has been experiencing a succession of heatwaves in the past few months, prompting more people to buy ice cream in countries including France and Britain. 

Europe has been experiencing a succession of heatwaves in the past few months, prompting more people to buy ice cream in countries including France and Britain. 

PHOTO: EPA

AMSTERDAM – Magnum Ice Cream’s sales increased more than expected, helped by hot weather in Europe which boosted demand for brands such as Ben & Jerry’s and Cornetto. 

The world’s largest ice cream company, which also produces the Carte D’Or and Wall’s brands, said organic sales grew 4.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, driven by both a higher number of units sold and higher pricing.

This was ahead of the 2.9 per cent growth anticipated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Europe, one of Magnum’s largest markets, has been experiencing a succession of heatwaves in the past few months, prompting more people to buy ice cream in countries including France and Britain

Since its separation from Unilever late in 2025, Magnum has been trying to establish a strong track record as a standalone ice cream business and deliver consistent quarterly sales growth. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.