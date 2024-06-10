European Election: Key quotes from across the EU

The far-right was on course to score gains in Sunday's European Parliament elections, exit polls showed, as France and Germany joined the Netherlands in offering the first signs that a shift right in the balance of power is under way.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron called a snap parliamentary election in response to a resounding win in the EU vote by the far-right National Rally.

Here are some quotes from across the bloc:

EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

"Having carried out the consultation provided for in Article 12 of our constitution, I have decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future by voting.

"This is an essential time for clarification (...) I have heard your message, your concerns, and I will not leave them unanswered.

"I know I can count on you to vote massively on June 30 and July 7. France needs a clear majority in order to act with serenity and harmony".

JORDAN BARDELLA, LEAD CANDIDATE, FRANCE'S FAR-RIGHT NATIONAL RALLY PARTY

"Emmanuel Macron is a weakened president, already deprived of an absolute majority in the French parliament and now restricted in his means of action within the European Parliament.

ROBERTA METSOLA, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

"What we can see from these early, very cautious projections is that the constructive pro-European centre has held."

RAPHAEL GLUCKSMANN, LEAD CANDIDATE, FRANCE'S SOCIALIST PARTY

"The far right in France today represents 40% of the vote in France. Across Europe, we are witnessing a wave that is profoundly shaking our democracies."

ALICE WEIDEL, CO-LEADER OF GERMANY'S FAR-RIGHT AFD PARTY

"We had a bumpy start to the election campaign and then really caught up in the final spurt. After all the prophecies of doom, after the barrage of the last few weeks, we are the second strongest force. And I'm telling you, the only way is up tonight."

CAROLA RACKETE, LEAD CANDIDATE, GERMANY'S "THE LEFT":

"What really shocks me this evening is this historic shift to the right that we are seeing, and not just here (in Germany). Right-wing parties gained in Italy, Austria and France. It looks really dark everywhere." REUTERS