European disunity on digital taxes once again lets Big Tech walk away unscathed

EU lawmakers said there was a need for a systematic approach.
EU lawmakers said there was a need for a systematic approach.PHOTO: AFP
Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    40 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BERLIN - For years the European Union has been trying to make digital companies pay more taxes on their revenues - but mostly in vain. The latest defeat was a ruling of the EU General Court last week that overturned the European Commission's finding that Luxembourg granted €250 million (S$401 million) in illegal tax benefits to Amazon.

The American e-commerce company now walks away reassured that the EU has no legal mechanism to take action against big multinational digital companies. Critics, however, are furious.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 