European disunity on digital taxes once again lets Big Tech walk away unscathed

BERLIN - For years the European Union has been trying to make digital companies pay more taxes on their revenues - but mostly in vain. The latest defeat was a ruling of the EU General Court last week that overturned the European Commission's finding that Luxembourg granted €250 million (S$401 million) in illegal tax benefits to Amazon.

The American e-commerce company now walks away reassured that the EU has no legal mechanism to take action against big multinational digital companies. Critics, however, are furious.