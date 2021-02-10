News analysis

European Covid-19 vaccine passports: An idea whose time has not come

Global Affairs Correspondent
Passengers line up at a Covid-19 test centre at Frankfurt International Airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on Dec 19, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  Published
    37 min ago
LONDON - Romania has become the first European country to abolish testing and quarantine requirements for incoming foreign visitors, provided they have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

The 19 million-strong east European nation last month started conditioning free entry on the production of an official document indicating that the traveller has had both doses of an approved vaccine and that the second dose had been administered at least 10 days before arrival on Romania's soil, to ensure that peak immunity has been acquired.

