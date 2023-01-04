European cities break temperature records as warm winter holds

BRUSSELS - Europe has broken temperature records already this year, with cities from Berlin to Warsaw recording their warmest ever start to the month.

Temperatures in the German capital reached 16 deg C (60.8F) on New Year’s Day, a January record, national forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst said on Twitter. In Poland’s biggest city, the mercury surpassed the previous peak by more than 5 degrees. The Czech Republic registered its warmest ever New Year’s Eve.

Europe’s winter heat wave has curbed demand for natural gas, easing pressure on the continent’s fragile energy systems and pushing prices down. In most areas the unseasonably warm weather is set to persist, quelling fears that the region could face rationing and blackouts amid reduced gas supply from Russia.

A total of 75.4 heating-degree days – a measure of the energy needed to heat homes – are expected next week in Europe, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies. That’s below the 10-year average of 79.9 days. European gas prices fell as much as 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, a day after touching their lowest level since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The return of stronger winds across parts of Europe is also relieving pressure on the market. Germany is expected to produce near-record wind power on Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg model. BLOOMBERG