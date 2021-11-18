Europe the only region with rising Covid-19 deaths, says WHO

LONDON - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said coronavirus deaths in Europe rose by 5 per cent in the last week, making it the only region in the world where fatalities increased.

In its weekly report issued on Tuesday (Nov 16), the WHO said that 50,000 Covid-19 deaths were recorded worldwide last week, but all regions aside from Europe saw fatalities remain steady or decline, Xinhua news agency reported.

Europe recorded 28,304 new deaths in the past week, with a cumulative total of 1,480,768.

Of the 3.3 million new Covid-19 case reported, 2.1 million came from Europe.

The highest number of new cases in Europe were in Russia (275,579), Germany (254,436) and Britain (252,905), the WHO report said.

The WHO warned recently that Europe was once again the epicentre of the pandemic and that half a million people on the continent could die from Covid-19 in the next few months.

As of Nov 14, more than 252 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than five million deaths have been reported worldwide, according to the WHO report released on Tuesday.