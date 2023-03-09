Northern Europe set for another day of snow as cold covers continent

BRUSSELS – Snowy conditions are set to continue over northern Europe and Scandinavia as a cold snap causes temperatures to plummet.

In Manchester, temperatures are forecast to drop 5.6 deg C below seasonal norms, according to Maxar Technologies, while in Oslo they are set to reach 9.3 deg C below average.

Weather warnings for snow remain in place across parts of Britain, Germany and Sweden.

After a mostly mild winter, unseasonably cool temperatures are hitting the region in the final month of the heating season.

The warmer conditions had helped to sustain gas supplies despite significantly lower flows from Russia since last summer.

The unseasonable cold in Britain comes after England’s driest February in 30 years. It highlights the weather extremes that will increase as a result of a changing climate.

“An Amber warning for snow has been issued for the high ground running north in the centre of northern England as snow redevelops through the course of Thursday and persists until early Friday,” said Mr Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist. “Here we could see up to 40cm of snow accompanied by strong winds causing blizzard conditions.”

Conditions are expected to turn milder over central Europe next week, while colder temperatures linger over Britain and Scandinavia. BLOOMBERG