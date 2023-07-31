Europe’s most important trade route is at risk due to climate change

BRUSSELS – The Rhine River has been a reliable shipping lane for centuries, helping spawn industrial giants along its banks. But those days are coming to an end, and the scramble is made all the more urgent as Germany’s government fails to keep pace.

With water regularly receding to levels that impede shipping from late summer through the fall, companies up and down Europe’s most important trade route are rushing to adapt, underscoring how the climate crisis is hitting even advanced industrial economies.

Chemical producer BASF is re-routing logistics to trains and trucks. Plastics maker Covestro has contingency plans that include shifting some production to Belgium. Manufacturers are stockpiling supplies, utilities are storing extra fuel, and freight operators have started overhauling fleets with barges able to navigate shallow water.

The costly and cumbersome workarounds are aimed at avoiding widespread shutdowns due to disruptions in the critical transport artery – a dilemma that’s becoming more frequent as warmer winters mean less snow to maintain levels during dry summer months.

After brutal heat waves scorched southern Europe, the river at Kaub, a key waypoint west of Frankfurt, has hit levels this summer that mean some ships could carry only about half of normal capacity. While recent rains have eased the strain, even small changes can have a major impact. A drop of 10cm means about 100 fewer tonnes can be transported per ship, according to Florian Röthlingshöfer, director of Swiss Rhine Ports.

“What we might experience today as the exception will become the norm in the future,” Professor Christoph Heinzelmann, director of Germany’s Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute, said in an interview. “With that, more limitations will arise.”

Overhauling the Rhine’s fleet of 8,900 ships for shallow water could total around €90 billion (S$132 billion). And that’s just part of the costs to keep commerce flowing. There are extra inventories and the space to store them, as well as government plans to re-engineer the river, which are slow in coming.

Initiatives have been in the works for years and include early-warning systems and dredging a tricky 50km stretch that runs from the baroque Biebrich palace near Mainz to just past Kaub and the legendary Lorelei cliffs – a project the German government estimates will cost €180 million.

After last year’s drought, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration sought to speed up efforts, but that’s now stalled due to infighting and bureaucratic inertia, adding to challenges facing Europe’s largest economy.

The Rhine snakes its way around 1,230km from the Swiss Alps through Germany’s industrial heartland before emptying into the North Sea at the Dutch port of Rotterdam. It conveys more than 10 per cent of Swiss trade and about two tonnes per German resident every year. That’s now under threat.

In late summer, snow melt no longer plays a major role for the Rhine and that supply of water was exhausted even earlier this year, according to Mr Dennis Meissner, a forecaster at the German Federal Institute of Hydrology. “So high temperatures are mainly a driver for low flow,” he said.

An initial warning sounded in 2018, when the Rhine reached historic lows and transport on the river all but ceased – shaving €5 billion off German industrial production. Since then, levels have more frequently constrained capacity. Last year, Germany recorded the lowest volume of trade on the Rhine and other inland waterways since at least 1990, according to the German statistics agency.

The river is largely irreplaceable for sites like BASF’s sprawling facility in Ludwigshafen. The world’s largest chemical plant – occupying 10 sq km along the river – loads and unloads about 15 barges a day, accounting for about 40 per cent of its transport volume. BASF uses an early-warning system that predicts issues six weeks in advance. It’s increasingly looking to shift transport to rail and is adding loading points to be more flexible.

Germany’s largest steel mill is even more exposed. Located in Duisburg at the confluence of the Rhine and Ruhr rivers, Thyssenkrupp’s facility requires 60,000 tonnes of raw materials a day. Halting barges would require 2,000 trucks, and abandoning the Rhine entirely isn’t feasible, according to a company spokeswoman. River barges remain “the most efficient, economic and ecological mode of transport,” she said.

Covestro’s plants in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia get a majority of their raw materials and convey about a third of their finished goods via the Rhine. The company has a task force that springs into action when water levels get critical. Measures include renting more ships to allow for lighter loads and shifting production to other locations in Germany and Belgium.