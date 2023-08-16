Europe’s golden visas are booming, despite calls to get rid of them

LONDON – Europe’s citizenship-by-investment programmes are alive and well, despite calls from across the political spectrum to end them.

In Greece and Portugal, the number of visas granted in recent months has been on the up, and demand in Italy and Spain has hit record levels.

So-called golden visas allow wealthy foreigners to gain European Union (EU) residency – and by extension, a path to citizenship – by investing in local real estate or financial assets. There are few strings attached, and some programmes require spending no more than a week in the country per year.

More than 132,000 people obtained citizenship through these programmes between 2011 and 2019, and political blowback has intensified as they have been associated with soaring property prices and lax regulation. Members of the European Parliament and the European Commission have urged EU countries to shut them down, and Ireland and Britain have already done so.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has put extra scrutiny on golden visas for being, as Belgian MP Saskia Bricmont put it, a potential way for “oligarchs, criminals and corrupt politicians” to “buy their way into Europe and launder their cash, image and identities”.

Calls to get rid of golden visas are gaining traction. Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced the end of his country’s programme at a press conference in February, declaring “nothing justifies (this) special regime”. Greece doubled its investment threshold from €250,000 (S$370,000) to €500,000 in certain parts of the country. Montenegro pledged to end its programme, and Spain is weighing whether to increase its minimum investment from €500,000 to €1 million – or to scrap it entirely.

Yet for all this, there is little evidence that golden visas are any harder to get.

“We haven’t observed any significant changes in the difficulty of obtaining a visa,” said Ms Patricia Casaburi, managing director at immigration consultancy Global Citizen Solutions.

And more people than ever are trying to get in while they can.

Big Talk

Introduced in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis to attract foreign capital, golden visas became especially popular during the pandemic as Americans seeking a Plan B flocked to Europe.

While politicians across Europe have been talking a big game, the legislation they have passed to restrict golden visas has not been nearly as tough. Portugal did get rid of its residency-via-real estate investment option in July, but left intact the possibility for foreigners to obtain residency if they invest at least €500,000 in local companies or funds not connected to real estate. The Netherlands is still accepting golden visa applications, despite having announced plans to terminate its programme. So is Montenegro.

Cyprus altered its visa framework this May – previously, an investor’s family members could also receive golden visas – but mostly left its programme unchanged. Bulgaria reintroduced its golden visa scheme in 2023 after closing it in 2021. Malta has refused to reform its programme, despite repeated calls from the EU Commission to do so. And raising investments thresholds, as Greece recently did, is not considered a major deterrent.

“For people worth about US$5 million (S$6.8 million) to US$7 million, richer millionaires, a US$500,000 investment to get EU residency is fine,” said Mr Nuri Katz, founder of Canada-based immigration consultancy Apex Capital Partners.