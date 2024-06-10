Europe’s electoral revolution in slow motion

BRUSSELS – Europe has moved sharply to the right, as electorates in the 27 member states of the European Union voted in large numbers for anti-establishment, right-wing movements promising to champion national causes, such as tightening border controls for migrants and asylum seekers.

Still, the swing was not big enough to upset current political arrangements. With most votes now counted in the elections for the European Parliament, an alliance of the continent’s moderate, centre-right political parties has retained its dominant position.

“The political centre is holding,” a jubilant Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, proclaimed in the early hours of June 10.

But Dr von der Leyen may have rejoiced too soon. Although her chances of securing approval from the new European Parliament for another term of office appear to have been strengthened, French President Emmanuel Macron’s surprise decision to call early elections in his country in response to his government’s heavy defeat in the European ballots has the potential to destabilise the entire continent.

The ripple effects of the latest European Parliament vote will take some time to play themselves out.

Traditionally, European ballots are not taken seriously by the continent’s public. Less than half of those eligible to vote turn out, and most of those who do use the ballots as an opportunity to register a protest against their national governments.

Turnout at the latest elections was slightly up on the last electoral round in 2019: 51 per cent of the EU’s 360 million eligible voters cast their ballots to choose 720 new members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

Nonetheless, the latest EU elections did attract far more attention than in the past.

This is because opinion polls have long predicted a tilt to the right, and European leaders feared that the latest ballots could generate this historic tipping point.

But it is also because Europe’s far-right political movements are morphing from just fringe protest movements into credible alternatives for government. The latest ballots were therefore regarded as a critical test of just how effective this transformation is.

As expected, the answers given by electorates in 27 countries with different political histories and economic conditions remain contradictory.

The block of centre-left political parties in the European Parliament remains in the doldrums. It will have only 133 MEPs in the next Parliament, which will meet on July 16. It will continue to languish in opposition, as it has done over the past two decades.

The Greens have also suffered a drubbing. They lost about a fifth of their voters and will now control only 53 seats.

European electorates, therefore, appear to have turned decisively against many of the measures announced by the continent’s governments to mitigate the effects of climate change, mainly because these measures are believed to have contributed to soaring energy and food prices.