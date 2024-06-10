Europe’s electoral revolution in slow motion

BRUSSELS – Europe has moved sharply to the right, as electorates in the 27 member states of the European Union voted in large numbers for anti-establishment, right-wing movements promising to champion national causes, such as tightening border controls for migrants and asylum seekers.
Still, the swing was not big enough to upset current political arrangements. With most votes now counted in the elections for the European Parliament, an alliance of the continent’s moderate, centre-right political parties has retained its dominant position.
“The political centre is holding,” a jubilant Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, proclaimed in the early hours of June 10.
But Dr von der Leyen may have rejoiced too soon. Although her chances of securing approval from the new European Parliament for another term of office appear to have been strengthened, French President Emmanuel Macron’s surprise decision to call early elections in his country in response to his government’s heavy defeat in the European ballots has the potential to destabilise the entire continent.
The ripple effects of the latest European Parliament vote will take some time to play themselves out.
Traditionally, European ballots are not taken seriously by the continent’s public. Less than half of those eligible to vote turn out, and most of those who do use the ballots as an opportunity to register a protest against their national governments.
Turnout at the latest elections was slightly up on the last electoral round in 2019: 51 per cent of the EU’s 360 million eligible voters cast their ballots to choose 720 new members of the European Parliament (MEPs).
Nonetheless, the latest EU elections did attract far more attention than in the past.
This is because opinion polls have long predicted a tilt to the right, and European leaders feared that the latest ballots could generate this historic tipping point.
But it is also because Europe’s far-right political movements are morphing from just fringe protest movements into credible alternatives for government. The latest ballots were therefore regarded as a critical test of just how effective this transformation is.
As expected, the answers given by electorates in 27 countries with different political histories and economic conditions remain contradictory.
The block of centre-left political parties in the European Parliament remains in the doldrums. It will have only 133 MEPs in the next Parliament, which will meet on July 16. It will continue to languish in opposition, as it has done over the past two decades.
The Greens have also suffered a drubbing. They lost about a fifth of their voters and will now control only 53 seats.
European electorates, therefore, appear to have turned decisively against many of the measures announced by the continent’s governments to mitigate the effects of climate change, mainly because these measures are believed to have contributed to soaring energy and food prices.
Meanwhile, the mainstream centre-right of European politics remains dominant. It will have 188 MEPs in the next Parliament, about 5 per cent more than the outgoing cohort of centre-right legislators.
Yet beyond this, Europe’s verdict is far from clear.
France’s anti-migrant and Muslim-bashing National Rally did very well. It gained 12 seats and will now have 30 MEPs, its best result ever. The far-right Alternative for Germany almost doubled its vote and will now have 15 MEPs.
And the equally far-right Brothers of Italy are now the best-performing far-right formation in Europe. Not only is Ms Georgia Meloni, the party’s leader, already in power as Italy’s prime minister, but her assured performance has made the Brothers of Italy an example for all other far-right European movements.
Still, far-right parties did not do as well as expected in central and eastern European countries such as Poland, Romania and Hungary. And in Portugal, Socialists edged ahead of right-wing forces.
The result is that, at the Europe-wide level, the vote amounts to a revolution postponed. The mainstream political establishment is rattled but not yet overthrown.
Instead, the actual political revolt took place inside the EU’s two most powerful states: Germany and France. And in both, it amounted to an absolute storm.
In Germany, the ruling Socialist party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz was pushed into a catastrophic third place, behind the Alternative for Germany, which until recently was dismissed as just a collection of fringe apologists for the country’s fascist past.
However, the most dramatic results came from France, where the clear winner of the election was the National Rally, which humiliated Mr Macron. With 31.5 per cent of the ballots cast, the Rally received more than twice as many votes as Mr Macron’s list.
In theory, the French President could have shrugged off this result as just a temporary setback at the European, rather than the national, level.
Instead, Mr Macron stunned both France and the rest of the continent with his decision to dissolve the French Parliament and call new parliamentary elections for June 30 and July 7.
“Let the French decide our parliamentary future through the election,” Mr Macron said.
He probably hopes that, when confronted with the choice of who should govern them at the national level, a majority of the French electorate will turn away from the far-right National Rally and opt for France’s mainstream parties.
Alternatively, Mr Macron may have calculated that even if the National Rally were to win the forthcoming French national elections, it would bear the consequences of running France and would be thoroughly discredited by the next French presidential elections, scheduled for April 2027.
Either way, Mr Macron believes he is saving France by forcing a showdown with the country’s far-right forces now.
However, this is a high-risk strategy that could well backfire, condemning France to years of political strife between a Parliament controlled by right-wingers and a president desperate to safeguard his position and legacy.
And if the National Rally were to triumph in the French national elections in less than a month from now, this would surely encourage its allies elsewhere in the continent, thereby completing the political revolution which the latest Europe-wide ballots failed to accomplish.
Foreign policy was not featured highly in the European elections. Yet many of the newly elected MEPs support protectionist trade and economic measures.
And two of the European Parliament’s sharpest critics of China, the French Socialist Raphael Glucksmann and the Slovak Christian Democrat Miriam Lexmann, were comfortably re-elected.