Europe’s Arctic weather to shift to much warmer spell next week

BRUSSELS – Northern Europe’s big freeze will give way to unseasonably warm weather next week.

Parts of Britain were expecting snow on the morning of Jan 16, but London will shift from a minimum of minus 2.5 deg C on Jan 16 to 7 deg C a week later, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies.

The sub-zero temperatures will also come to an end in Paris and Berlin over the weekend. The weather will even moderate in Scandinavia. Oslo was forecast to experience a low of minus 24.5 deg C on Jan 16.

The cold snap is pushing up heating demand, but European natural gas futures have tumbled to a five-month low.

This is because the region amassed record reserves of the fuel in 2023 and industrial consumption remains muted.

The transition to warmer weather, which is forecast to last till the end of January, will further dampen demand.

The Mediterranean region is already experiencing balmy weather, with Madrid forecast to hit a high of 15 deg C on Jan 16. Rome will reach 15.5 deg C on Jan 17, according to Maxar. BLOOMBERG