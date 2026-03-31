Europe pushes back on US military operations as concerns over Iran war mount

A woman stands in her brother's home, which was damaged by a strike, in Tehran, Iran, on March 30.

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PARIS/ROME - France and Italy have joined Spain in pushing back on US-Israeli military operations, sources said on March 31, as US President Donald Trump singled out NATO allies in Europe as unhelpful in the month-long war, highlighting divisions.

The decisions came against a backdrop of tensions between Washington and key partners over the war in Iran. Earlier in March, Mr Trump called long-time NATO allies “cowards” over their lack of support against Iran.

On March 31, he slammed countries that did not help in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, including France.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: “The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,’ who has been successfully eliminated! The USA will REMEMBER!!! President DJT.”

France says no

A Western diplomat and two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that France did not allow Israel to use its airspace to transport American weapons to be used in the war against Iran.

Israeli planes were carrying the weapons, which is why they made the request, one of the sources said.

The sources said the refusal, which happened at the weekend, was the first time France had done this since the start of the conflict on Feb 28. Neither the French presidency nor the foreign ministry were immediately available for comment.

Italy denied permission

Italy last week denied permission for US military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East, sources said on March 31.

According to the Corriere della Sera daily, which first reported the news, “some US bombers” had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before flying on to the Middle East.

The report did not specify when the aircraft were due to land but said permission was denied because the US had not requested clearance and Italy’s military leadership had not been consulted, as required under treaties governing the use of US military installations in the country.

Spain is most vocal against war

Spain said on March 30 that it had closed its airspace to US planes involved in attacks on Iran. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among the most vocal critics of the US and Israeli strikes.

Spain will only allow for the use of its bases if it was for the “collective defence” of NATO allies, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on March 31, clarifying that the denial of use of Spanish airspace for US planes involved in the conflict with Iran had been in place since the outset of the war on Feb 28.

Spain was not concerned about any reprisals, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in an interview on state broadcaster TVE.

“We fear absolutely nothing. How could a country possibly fear anything for upholding international law, world peace and the United Nations Charter? What kind of world would we live in if those who should be afraid were those who respect the law?” he said.

Singling out Britain

Mr Trump also singled out Britain on March 31 as being unhelpful, just as Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay a state visit to the US in late April.

He wrote on Truth Social: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

The United States, France, Italy, Spain and Britain are all NATO members. REUTERS