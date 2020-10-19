Europe passes 250,000 coronavirus deaths

PARIS (AFP) - More than 250,000 people have died from the new coronavirus across Europe according to an AFP tally at 1530 GMT based on official sources.

A total of 250,030 deaths have now been recorded out of 7,366,028 registered cases in Europe. The five worst-hit countries account for more than two thirds of the deaths.

Britain has suffered 43,646 fatalities from 722,409 infections. After Britain, the worst-hit European countries are Italy with 36,543 deaths, Spain with 33,775, France with 33,392 and Russia with 24,187.

Over the last seven days, 8,342 deaths have been recorded in Europe, the highest weekly toll in the region since mid-May.

The latest figures come as several European countries tighten restrictions in the worst-hit cities and regions in response to a surge in cases.

The World Health Organisation's European office said Thursday that the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in Europe was of "great concern".