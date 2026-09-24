Europe needs 'decisive change' in defence efforts to face Russia threat, EU agency says

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BRUSSELS, Sept 24 - The European Union is not rearming quickly or effectively enough to meet its goal of being ready to defend against Russia by 2030, according to the executive summary of an EU report prepared for the bloc's leaders and seen by Reuters.

EU members' current plans "do not seem to meet" the goal of filling gaps in areas such as air and missile defence, ground combat, naval forces, munition stockpiles and drones, the European Defence Agency said in its first annual Defence Readiness Report.

“Tackling the challenges of a contested and deteriorating security environment and the threat posed by Russia’s aggression requires moving further and substantially faster than now to reach defence readiness by 2030,” the EU agency wrote.

ACHIEVEMENTS UNPRECEDENTED BUT 'NOT YET ENOUGH'

Leaders from the EU’s 27 countries ordered the report last year to assess progress in their drive to ramp up Europe's defences, reflecting fears fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine and calls by US President Donald Trump for Europe to do more for its own security.

Trump has also threatened to withdraw from the NATO alliance that has been the bedrock of European security for decades, although he recommitted to its mutual defence clause at a summit in Ankara in July.

Russia has denied it has any intention of attacking an EU member and accused the continent's leaders of fearmongering. But EU leaders have dismissed Moscow's assertions, pointing out it made similar comments before its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Against such an uncertain international backdrop, EU leaders last year set themselves the goal of making Europe ready to defend itself by 2030.

EU defence ministers are expected to discuss the defence agency's report in Brussels on Monday and it will then go to the bloc's leaders.

“The first Annual Defence Readiness Report shows progress in spending, capability development, and industrial readiness, supported by deepened partnerships, notably with Ukraine,” the summary seen by Reuters said.

“However, the current momentum and increased investment do not yet translate into sufficiently deployable, sustainable and interoperable forces, while critical capability gaps remain. What has been achieved so far, although unprecedented, is not yet enough.” REUTERS