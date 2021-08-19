News analysis

Europe fears waves of Afghan refugees

It hopes to avoid repeat of 2015 crisis which saw an influx of more than 1m asylum seekers

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
While European governments remain fixated on evacuating their last remaining citizens and their dependants from Afghanistan, a political debate is already bubbling on the continent about how Europe will cope with the anticipated wave of refugees from Afghanistan.

Several European Union member states are worried that the Taleban takeover would trigger a crisis like that of 2015, when more than one million asylum seekers came to Europe in a matter of months.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 19, 2021, with the headline 'Europe fears waves of Afghan refugees'. Subscribe
