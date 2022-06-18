Europe braces for blistering June weekend heat

PARIS (AFP) - France, Spain and other western European nations are bracing themselves for a sweltering June weekend that is set to break records and spark concern about forest fires and the effects of climate change.
Temperatures already nudged over 40 deg C in parts of France on Friday (June 17).
The weather on Saturday (June 18) represents a peak of a June heatwave that is in line with warnings from scientists that such phenomena will now hit earlier than usual, thanks to climate change.
Temperatures are due to relent slightly from Sunday (June 19), with thunderstorms forecast in parts of France and elsewhere in Europe. But French state weather forecaster Meteo France said June temperature records had already been beaten in 11 areas on Friday and could reach as high as 42 deg C in some areas on Saturday.
In Spain, forest fires burned nearly 9,000ha of land in the north-west Sierra de la Culebra region Friday, forcing some 200 people from their homes, regional authorities said.
And more than 3,000 people were evacuated from the Puy du Fou theme park in central Spain due to a fierce fire nearby.
Firefighters were battling fires in several other regions, including woodlands in Catalonia where weather conditions complicated the fight.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised firefighters "who risk their lives on the frontline of fires" on Friday, which is also World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.
Temperatures were above 35 deg C Friday in most parts of the country.
Hospitals full
More than half of French departments were at the highest or second-highest heat alert level by the afternoon on Friday.
"Hospitals are at capacity, but are keeping up with demand," Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon told reporters in Vienne, near Lyon in the south-east.
Schoolchildren were told to stay at home in departments at alert level "red", and the health ministry activated a special heatwave hotline.
The Red Cross also organised efforts to distribute fresh water to the homeless community in Toulouse, where temperatures are expected to soar to 38 deg C on Saturday.
"There are more deaths of people in the streets in the summer than in the winter," said volunteer Hugues Juglair, 67.
Meanwhile, rock and metal fans at the music festival Hellfest in western France were sprayed with water from hoses and enormous vaporisers in front of the stage as they headbanged or bounced to an opening-day line-up, including Deftones and The Offspring.
"This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France" since 1947, said Mr Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo France.
With "many monthly or even all-time temperature records likely to be beaten in several regions," he called the weather a "marker of climate change".
Several towns in northern Italy have announced water rationing, and the Lombardy region may declare a state of emergency as a record drought threatens harvests.
Britain recorded its hottest day of the year on Friday, with temperatures reaching over 30 deg C in the early afternoon, meteorologists said.
It was the third day in a row that temperature records had been broken in Britain, where it was over 28 deg C on Wednesday and 29.5 deg C on Thursday.
Climate change
Experts warned that the high temperatures were caused by worrying climate change trends.
"As a result of climate change, heatwaves are starting earlier," said Ms Clare Nullis, a spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organisation in Geneva.
"What we're witnessing today is unfortunately a foretaste of the future" if concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to rise and push global warming towards 2 deg C from pre-industrial levels, she added.