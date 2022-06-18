Europe braces for blistering June weekend heat

PARIS (AFP) - France, Spain and other western European nations are bracing themselves for a sweltering June weekend that is set to break records and spark concern about forest fires and the effects of climate change.

Temperatures already nudged over 40 deg C in parts of France on Friday (June 17).

The weather on Saturday (June 18) represents a peak of a June heatwave that is in line with warnings from scientists that such phenomena will now hit earlier than usual, thanks to climate change.

Temperatures are due to relent slightly from Sunday (June 19), with thunderstorms forecast in parts of France and elsewhere in Europe. But French state weather forecaster Meteo France said June temperature records had already been beaten in 11 areas on Friday and could reach as high as 42 deg C in some areas on Saturday.

In Spain, forest fires burned nearly 9,000ha of land in the north-west Sierra de la Culebra region Friday, forcing some 200 people from their homes, regional authorities said.

And more than 3,000 people were evacuated from the Puy du Fou theme park in central Spain due to a fierce fire nearby.

Firefighters were battling fires in several other regions, including woodlands in Catalonia where weather conditions complicated the fight.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised firefighters "who risk their lives on the frontline of fires" on Friday, which is also World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Temperatures were above 35 deg C Friday in most parts of the country.