Europe aims to rely less on US defence after Trump’s Greenland push

– European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen reflected a feeling of profound change among European leaders at last weekend’s Munich Security Conference when she said: “Some lines have been crossed that cannot be uncrossed any more.”

Transatlantic ties have already been strained over the past year by US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. But Mr Trump’s push to annex Greenland dramatically increased European doubts about Washington’s commitment to protecting the continent through the NATO alliance.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered limited reassurance to Europeans in his speech at the conference.

He said the US wanted to work with Europe, and he used a warmer tone than US Vice-President J.D. Vance in 2025 . But he was critical of Europe’s recent political course and did not mention NATO, Russia or Moscow’s war in Ukraine – issues on which a gulf has emerged between the US and its partners in the alliance.

With the war about to enter its fifth year and Moscow viewed as an increasing threat by its European neighbours, leaders from the continent declared they would accelerate efforts to boost their own defences and rely less on the US.

That, in theory, puts them on the same page as Mr Trump. His administration says it expects Europe to take primary responsibility for the conventional defence of the continent in the coming years. In return, Washington will keep its nuclear umbrella over Europe and uphold NATO’s mutual defence pact.

A ‘European pillar’ of NATO

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged their commitment in Munich to a stronger “European pillar” within NATO.

But a stronger home-grown defence is also a hedge against Mr Trump or a future US leader deciding not to defend Europe.

“This new beginning is right under all circumstances. It is right if the United States continues to distance itself. It is right as long as we cannot guarantee our own security on our own,” Mr Merz said at the conference on Feb 13 .

In another sign of the nervousness surrounding US security commitments, Mr Merz said he had begun talks with Mr Macron about a European nuclear deterrence.

France holds the only truly independent nuclear deterrent in Europe, since Britain’s Trident nuclear missiles are made and maintained by the US.

Will deeds match words?

The big question for Europe and its leaders is whether they can match their words with deeds – to buy and develop new weapons systems, to fill gaps in their arsenals in areas such as long-range missiles, and to coordinate their work.

The signs so far are mixed. Driven by fears of Russia and Mr Trump’s exhortations, European countries have boosted defence spending.

NATO members agreed in 2025 to raise spending on core defence from 2 per cent of gross domestic product to 3.5 per cent, with a further 1.5 per cent to be spent on other security-related investments.

European defence spending has risen nearly 80 per cent since before the war in Ukraine began, Dr von der Leyen said at the Munich conference.

European countries are forming consortia to build complex weapons systems. Defence ministers from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Sweden signed a letter of intent on Feb 12 to advance work on the European Long-range Strike Approach, a project to develop “deep strike” missiles.

On the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting on Feb 12 , coalitions of European countries agreed to work together on four projects, including ballistic missile defence and air-launched munitions.

Projects struggle due to squabbles

But some high-profile pan-European projects have struggled to get off the ground. The future of the FCAS French-German-Spanish fighter jet project has been in the balance for months, with the partners unable to agree on the share of work for the companies involved.

Debates on European Union defence projects have seen wrangling over whether they should be limited to EU companies or open to others .

France has been the strongest advocate to “buy European” provisions, while the likes of Germany and the Netherlands argue for a more open approach.

Amid the debates at the swanky Bayerischer Hof hotel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought home the reality of modern war, surrounded by giant screens showing images and statistics of Russian attacks. In January alone, Ukraine was attacked by over 6,000 drones and 150 missiles. “During this war, weapons evolve faster than political decisions meant to stop them,” he told the delegates. REUTERS