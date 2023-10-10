EU will do ‘as much as possible’ to drive out fossil fuels, new climate chief says

MADRID - The European Union will do all it can to halt fossil fuel use as part of its “ambitious” position at the upcoming COP28 climate summit despite some differences among EU countries, the bloc’s new climate chief Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

“Our ambition is indeed to do as much as possible, also in terms of driving out fossil fuels,” Mr Hoekstra told journalists after a meeting with Spain’s Acting Energy Minister Teresa Ribera.

The European Union’s own green agenda is facing growing political resistance from governments and lawmakers concerned about the cost of the proposals for voters.

European Parliament elections will be held next year as citizens throughout the bloc are facing cost of living pressures.

“Our goal will be one of ambition for the COP, from every single aspect: mitigation, adaptation, renewables,” Mr Hoekstra said, even though “if you zoom out and look at the 27 member states, you might see differences”.

Mr Hoekstra declined to give details on the EU negotiating mandate for the COP28.

“In our view, there is no alternative to driving out fossil fuel asap,” he said. “The saying is that it takes two to tango. In this case, it takes almost 200.”

Spain, which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, has been pushing for an international coalition at the upcoming summit to back the 2015 Paris deal’s target to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Asked about his pledge to push for the EU to slash net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90 per cent by 2040, Mr Hoekstra said the target is “a stretch, but at the same time it is doable”.

“A clear target for 2040 also gives businesses and people predictability,” he added. REUTERS