EU weighs more US jet fuel, cleaner aviation amid Iran war strains

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European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas said there were no shortages “as of today” but the consequences of a continued blockade of the narrow Strait of Hormuz would be “catastrophic” for Europe and the world.

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BRUSSELS – European Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said on April 21 the Commission will provide guidance to airlines on how to handle airport slots, anti-tankering, passenger rights and public service obligations in the event of jet fuel shortages due to the Iran war.

Mr Tzitzikostas said there were no shortages “as of today” but the consequences of a continued blockade of the narrow Strait of Hormuz would be “catastrophic” for Europe and the world.

One-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas sailed through Hormuz before the US-Israel began bombing Iran on Feb 28. The EU imports about 30 to 40 per cent of its jet fuel needs, of which half originate from the Middle East.

The Commission is due to present a broader package of energy and transport measures on April 22. Mr Tzitzikostas said a “new fuel observatory” would be set up to monitor supplies, starting with jet fuel.

“If real supply issues arise, our emergency stocks must be put to best use. Any national release of fuel must be done in full transparency to avoid market distortions,” he told reporters after a meeting of the EU’s transport ministers.

He added that there were no signs there would be of “widespread cancellations” in the coming weeks or months.

As part of the measures, the Commission will emphasise the bloc must quickly ramp-up its production of sustainable aviation fuel and synthetic fuels to reduce its dependence on Middle East imports, he said in a news conference in Brussels, confirming a Reuters report on April 17 .

The EU’s “anti-tankering” measure is designed to prevent planes from loading extra fuel in cheap locations. The legislation already includes exemptions in the case of shortages but the Commission will clarify the rules on April 22 .

The Commission is also examining options to import alternatives such as US jet fuel grade Jet A, which has a higher freezing point than the European standard.

“There is no need at this point to intervene in how people live, work or travel... is ready to welcome all the tourists and guests during the summer period,” Mr Tzitzikostas said, adding that high prices would not allow airlines to be exempt from flight delay or cancellation compensation. REUTERS