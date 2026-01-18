Straitstimes.com header logo

EU warns of downward spiral after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, on the day of a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 countries will convene on Jan 18 for an emergency meeting to discuss their response to the tariff threat.

PHOTO: REUTERS

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders on Jan 17 warned of a "dangerous downward spiral" over

US President Donald Trump's vow to implement increasing tariffs on European allies

until the US is allowed to buy Greenland.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa said in posts on X.

The bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said tariffs would hurt prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic, while distracting the EU from its "core task" of ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among allies," Ms Kallas said on X.

"Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity. If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO."

Ambassadors from the European Union's 27 countries will convene on Jan 18 for an emergency meeting to discuss their response to the tariff threat. REUTERS

