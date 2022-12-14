EU wants to 'reconnect' with South-east Asia amid Ukraine war

BRUSSELS – European Union leaders meet their counterparts from South-east Asia for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, looking to bolster ties in the face of the war in Ukraine and challenges from China.

Europe is keen to boost trade with Asean, which counts some of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

“There is a need for Europeans to reconnect with Asean, one of the most dynamic areas in the world,” the French presidency said.

The EU has been on a diplomatic push to galvanise a global front against Moscow as its invasion has sent economic and political shock waves around the world.

But Asean’s 10 nations have been divided in their response to the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

Singapore has gone along with Western sanctions on Russia, while Vietnam and Laos, which have close military ties to Moscow, have remained more neutral.

Along with Thailand, they abstained from a UN vote in October condemning Russia’s attempted annexation of regions of Ukraine seized since February.

The diverging views led to intense wrangling over a final declaration from the summit as the EU pushed for stronger language to condemn Moscow.

An EU official said Brussels was satisfied in the end that it sent a “crystal clear message” of the need to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.

China looms

While Europe presses for a tougher response to Russia, there is another global giant looming over the summit.

Chinese claims in the South China Sea have set it against some neighbours and sparked fears in Europe over trade flows through the key global thoroughfare.

But China remains the biggest trade partner for Asean and many in the region are wary of distancing themselves from their giant neighbour.