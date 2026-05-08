EU wants to move fast on Moldova accession talks, Kallas says

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EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and Moldova's President Maia Sandu arrive for a press conference following their meeting in Chisinau, Moldova May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

CHISINAU, May 8 - European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday there was no exact date yet for opening formal talks on Moldova's accession to the bloc, although the EU wanted to move fast on the matter.

"We haven't set that date, but it's clear that we need to move fast," Kallas told a joint press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu, adding that the change of government in different countries opened a window of opportunity.

"So that's why I also think that we should move while nobody is against Moldova, because you never know when there comes a government that might have, you know, a bilateral issue."

Kallas said Moldova had made progress in pushing through reforms, adding that the breakaway region of Transdniestria "will not become an obstacle" in Moldova's path to joining the bloc.

Sandu reiterated that Moldova was committed to sign the accession treaty by 2028. REUTERS