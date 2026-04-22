EU unblocks $134b Ukraine loan after Hungary row

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EU countries also gave the preliminary go-ahead to a fresh round of sanctions on Russia that had been stalled by both Hungary and Slovakia over the pipeline row.

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BRUSSELS – The EU on April 22 gave the green light to unblock a €90 billion (S$134 billion) loan for Kyiv, after the deadlock was broken in a months-long row between Ukraine and Hungary over a damaged pipeline.

Diplomats said the definitive sign-off should come by April 23 as Budapest waits for Russian oil to arrive through the Druzhba pipeline after Kyiv said operations had restarted.

The bitter feud over the pipeline pitted Hungary’s nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stalling the vitally needed funds for Kyiv.

Resolving the stand-off will allow Brussels to start paying out the loan in the coming months that Ukraine requires to plug its budget four years into Moscow’s invasion.

“Implementation of our agreement with the European Union to unblock a €90 billion support package for Ukraine over two years is now effectively under way,” Mr Zelensky, who is expected to join a summit of EU leaders in Cyprus on April 23 , posted online.

“The unblocking is the right signal under the current circumstances. Russia must end its war.”

Kremlin-friendly Orban – who suffered a crushing election defeat in April – had vowed that he would not budge until Ukraine repaired the pipeline hit by a Russian strike.

Officials said on April 22 Ukraine had restarted pumping oil to Hungary and Slovakia, a day after Mr Zelensky announced the repairs had been completed.

Hungarian energy giant MOL said it “expects the first crude oil shipments following the restart of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline system to arrive in Hungary and Slovakia by tomorrow at the latest”.

Slovakia’s Economy Minister Denisa Sakova also said the first deliveries were expected in the early hours of April 23 , in a post on Facebook.

Hungary and Slovakia – among the most Kremlin-sympathetic EU member states – had accused Kyiv of dragging its feet over the repairs.

Mr Zelensky has made no secret of his opposition to the fact that some EU members still buy Russian oil and gas – a key source of revenue for Moscow to fund its invasion launched more than four years ago.

Sanctions approved

The row with Hungary has held up EU support for Ukraine at a time when the United States has largely cut Kyiv off and eased sanctions on Russian oil amid the Iran war.

Mr Orban’s loss in elections after 16 years in power had fuelled hopes the funds would be unlocked – and the EU could move past the frequent blockages experienced during his tenure.

But EU officials had believed they might have to wait until his pro-EU successor Peter Magyar took office in May to get it approved.

EU countries also gave the preliminary go-ahead to a fresh round of sanctions on Russia that had been stalled by both Hungary and Slovakia over the pipeline row.

The new round of economic punishment for Moscow – the 20th from the EU since the war started in 2022 – includes measures on Russia’s energy, banking and trade sectors.

Mr Zelensky on April 21 had urged the EU to begin ratcheting up sanctions on Moscow again at a time when US President Donald Trump has eased pressure on the Kremlin. AFP