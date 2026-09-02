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EU to work on further sanctions against Russian individuals, Germany says

BERLIN, Sept 2 - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday that the European Union will work on imposing further sanctions on Russian individuals in the coming weeks.

"The EU has imposed extensive sanctions on Russia, but we will certainly continue to work on imposing sanctions on individuals in the coming weeks," he said on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Ireland.

"Pressure on Russia is being stepped up and support for Ukraine also remains at a high level. That is the unity we are demonstrating at this time," he said.

The top diplomat's comments come after the German government said on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month and that it ordered a series of measures in response. REUTERS