Straitstimes.com header logo

EU to widen Iran sanctions to those who block Hormuz

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. REUTERS

More than a dozen tankers sailed through Hormuz after Iran briefly declared it open on April 17.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

BRUSSELS/PARIS – The European Union will expand the criteria of its Iran sanctions to include those responsible for blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely shut for nearly two months upending global energy and commodities markets, two EU diplomats said.

Tehran effectively closed the strait after US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb 28, cutting off roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

More than a dozen tankers sailed through Hormuz after Iran briefly declared it open on April 17, but the ceasefire agreement was thrown into jeopardy after the United States seized an Iranian cargo ship as it maintained its own military blockade of Iranian ports.

“There was a political agreement among ambassadors that we indeed would change the criteria in Iran’s sanctions regime so that we could also list persons and entities that are responsible for the obstruction of the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” one of the diplomats said.

A second diplomatic source said the European External Action Service would need a few weeks to prepare any new listings. The EEAS is in charge of placing people and companies under sanctions while the European Commission handles sector-wide restrictions.

In January, the EU designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation and in March it listed Iranian officials for human rights violations. REUTERS

More on this topic
Hormuz traffic at standstill as US vessel seizure widens risk
US and Iran quarrel over status of second-round talks in Pakistan
See more on

Iran

Wars and conflicts

EU

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.