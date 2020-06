MADRID (REUTERS) - The European Union will have a list of Covid-19-safe countries for travel purposes ready by Tuesday (June 30) at the latest, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday (June 29).

EU officials are preparing a list of 15 countries that are safe for open borders based on epidemiological criteria, she told local radio Cadena SER, as the coronavirus pandemic wanes on most of the continent.