EU to impose sanctions on nine people for alleged war crimes in Ukraine's Bucha, says French minister

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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to the media on the day of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Omar Havana

BRUSSELS, March 16 - French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that the European Union would impose sanctions on nine people accused of war crimes related to the Bucha killings in Ukraine.

Barrot made the comments as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Kyiv has said more than 1,400 people were killed in Bucha, a suburb near the Ukrainian capital, during a 33-day occupation by Russian forces at the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The EU would also impose sanctions on Monday on several alleged Kremlin propagandists, including the Franco-Russian Adrien Bocquet, whom Barrot described as "a key recruiter of foreign fighters in Ukraine, responsible for glorifying war crimes, and also responsible for disinformation campaigns in Europe and Africa." REUTERS