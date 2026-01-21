EU stands ready to defend itself against coercion, Costa says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

European Council President Antonio Costa delivers a speech, on the day authorities of the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur sign a free trade agreement, ending more than 25 years of negotiations, in Asuncion, Paraguay, January 17, 2026. REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo

STRASBOURG, France, Jan 21 - The European Union will defend itself against any form of coercion and will protect the international rules-based order and international law, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday.

"We stand ready to defend ourselves, our member states, our citizens, our companies, against any form of coercion. And the European Union has the power and the tools to do so," Costa said in a speech in European Parliament.

"We cannot accept that the law of the strongest prevails over the rights of the weakest," Costa said.

"Because international rules are not optional. And alliances cannot just boil down to a sequence of transactions." REUTERS