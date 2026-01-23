EU sends emergency generators to Ukraine as France plans to coordinate aid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A resident stands near tents of a government-run humanitarian aid points, where residents can warm up, charge their devices, get hot drinks and psychological support, installed next to apartment buildings, during a power blackout after critical civil infrastructure was hit by overnight Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

PARIS, Jan 23 - The European Union is deploying emergency generators to Ukraine, saying Russian bombings have left a million people without power and heating, while France plans to hold a call to rally international help for Ukrainians exposed to extreme cold.

Electrical engineers have been working around the clock in hazardous conditions for weeks since Russia escalated attacks on Ukraine's grid during a cold snap that has reached temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 F).

The European Commission will send 447 emergency generators worth 3.7 million euros ($4.3 million) to restore power to hospitals, shelters and critical services affected by "relentless Russian strikes", it said in a statement on Friday.

It added the generators will be mobilised from strategic reserves hosted in Poland and distributed in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross to the most affected communities.

"Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ... are designed to break Ukrainian spirit", European crisis chief Hadja Lahbib said in the statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared an energy emergency after the strikes over winter knocked out power generation and distribution facilities.

"We won't let Russia freeze Ukraine. We bring light and warmth where Russia sends darkness," Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova told a daily news briefing.

FRANCE TO HOLD CALL WITH INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS

Earlier on Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told BFM television that France would hold a call with G7 countries as well as Nordic and Baltic states later in the day to coordinate support for Ukraine's energy grid.

"He continues to shell Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. We will continue to support Ukraine," Barrot said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said France would supply Ukraine with the equivalent of 13 extra megawatts of electricity and around 100 generators to replace destroyed infrastructure. Other countries would also pledge assistance during the virtual meeting, he said. REUTERS