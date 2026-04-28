EU says it has approached Israel over Russian grain boat that docked in Haifa

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BRUSSELS, April 28 - The European Union has approached Israel regarding a Russian vessel, carrying what Ukraine described as grain stolen from it, that was allowed to dock in the Israeli port of Haifa, an EU foreign affairs spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Israel's ambassador had been summoned over what he described as Israeli inaction in allowing shipments of grain to enter the country from Russian-occupied Ukraine.

"We condemn all actions that help fund Russia's illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions, and remain ready to target such actions by listing individuals and entities in third countries if necessary," EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in response to a request for comment on the situation.

"We have approached the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the issue," he said.

Kyiv considers all grain produced in the four regions Russia claimed as its own since invading Ukraine in 2022, and Crimea - annexed by Russia in 2014 - as having been stolen by Moscow.

Ukraine has also previously protested at this grain being exported to other countries.

Russia calls the regions its "new territories", but they are still internationally recognised as Ukrainian. Moscow has not commented on the legal status of grain collected in them. REUTERS