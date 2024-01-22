EU says Israel’s attack on Hamas ‘seeding hate’ for years

BRUSSELS – Israel’s attack on Hamas is failing to root out the militant group, the European Union’s top foreign policy chief said, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes under mounting international pressure for rejecting Palestinian rule of Gaza after the war.

Instead of destroying Hamas, Israel is “seeding the hate for generations” with its retaliatory strikes on the militant group in Gaza, Mr Josep Borrell told reporters on Jan 22.

His comments came ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

EU’s foreign policy chief urged parties to start thinking more concretely about a two-state peace process.

Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. The group also took some 240 people hostage.

Israel responded to that assault with an aerial and ground offensive on Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.

Israel’s military operation has killed at least 25,000 people in the enclave, according to Gaza’s health ministry. It has also displaced most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people.

In mid-December, the World Bank estimated Israeli bombardment had damaged or destroyed over 60 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure.

With civilian deaths soaring and concerns growing about the war spiralling between Israel, Iran and its proxies and US forces, Israel is coming under increasing pressure, including from close allies, for rejecting Palestinian statehood after the war on Hamas.

Mr Netanyahu said last week Israel would insist on keeping security control of both Gaza and the West Bank, which Palestinians claim as a future state.

Those comments prompted a rebuke from the US State Department, while UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC on Jan 21 it was “very disappointing”.

The sentiments were echoed by EU foreign ministers on Jan 22 ahead of a meeting in Brussels, where they will be joined throughout the day by the top envoys from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt, as well as the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League.

Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said if the Israelis do not think a two-state solution is an answer, then “they’re very isolated”.