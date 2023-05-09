EU’s von der Leyen in Kyiv after Russian air strikes on Ukraine’s capital

KYIV – European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky after a new wave of Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

The trip falls on the European Union’s Europe Day, which Ukraine adopted as its own on Monday, underlining its ambition to join Western institutions after applying to join the EU in 2022 following Russia’s invasion.

“Good to be back in Kyiv. Where the values we hold dear are defended every day,” Ms von der Leyen said on Twitter alongside a photograph of her arriving by train.

She began her highly symbolic trip shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the Soviet victory in World War II with an annual military parade and speech in Moscow’s Red Square.

Mr Zelensky acted on Sunday to institute May 8 as the day Kyiv commemorates the World War II victory – meaning it will no longer mark it on the same day as Moscow, Ukraine’s former Soviet master.

“I welcome President Zelensky’s decision to make May 9 Europe Day also here in Ukraine,” Ms von der Leyen tweeted.

Europe Day honours a 1950 French declaration that led to the founding of the body that became the EU.

The European Commission, the EU executive, took the unusual step of publicly announcing Ms von der Leyen’s trip the day before she travelled. Visiting dignitaries usually keep wartime trips to Ukraine secret for security reasons.

Russia has intensified its long-range attacks on targets in Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces prepare to launch a counter-offensive to try to recapture Russian-occupied territory in the south and east.

Russia launched at least 25 missiles overnight, most of them aimed at Kyiv, but nearly all were shot down, Ukrainian officials said. REUTERS