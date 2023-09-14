EU removes three Russian business leaders from sanctions list

FILE PHOTO: Grigory Berezkin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ESN Group, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
Temur Akhmedov, son of oil and gas tycoon Farkhad Akhmedov and Tatiana Akhmedova, reacts as he arrives at the high court in London, Britain, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File photo
Ozon chief executive Alexander Shulgin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BRUSSELS - The European Union has removed three Russian business leaders from its sanctions targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the EU's Official Journal showed on Thursday.

The deletion confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

The EU removed Grigory Berezkin, billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov, and Alexander Shulgin, former head of Russian e-commerce firm Ozon.

"Whether this decision can be seen as a sign of a shift from total sanctions policy to a more discretionary one or whether that would be 'wishful thinking' is difficult to say at this stage," said the team of lawyers representing Berezkin and Shulgin. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top