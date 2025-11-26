EU queries Shein over sale of childlike sex dolls, illegal weapons

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The commission has sent the Chinese-founded platform a request for information.

BRUSSELS – The EU executive on Nov 26 demanded more information from e-commerce giant Shein over the online sale of childlike sex dolls that triggered an outcry in France, saying it feared risks to consumers Europe-wide.

The commission sent the Chinese-founded platform a request for information “following preliminary indications that illegal goods, particularly child-like sex dolls and weapons, are being offered on the marketplace”, it said.

Pointing to France and several public reports, Brussels “suspects that Shein’s system may pose a systemic risk for consumers across the entire European Union”.

The EU executive said it is seeking detailed information and internal documents from Shein “on how it ensures that minors are not exposed to age-inappropriate content”, especially through age assurance measures.

The commission wants to know more about what steps Shein is taking to prevent the illegal products sold on its platform and “the effectiveness of such mitigation measures adopted by Shein”.

The demand was made under the EU’s mammoth Digital Services Act (DSA).

A request for information can lead to probes and even fines, but does not in itself suggest the law has been broken, nor is it a move towards punishment.

The DSA gives the EU the power as a last resort to temporarily suspend a platform.

There was outrage in France in November over the sale of sex dolls resembling children, and the French government has moved to suspend the platform .

A court is due to hear the French case next week after a postponement on Nov 26 .

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened investigations against Shein, and also rival online retailer AliExpress, over the sale of the sex dolls.

Shein, which was founded in China in 2012 but is now based in Singapore, pledged to cooperate with the French authorities and announced it was banning all sex dolls on its platform. AFP