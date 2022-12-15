EU-Qatar graft scandal uncovered by year-long, pan-Europe probe, Belgium says

BRUSSELS - Belgium’s intelligence service worked closely with other European countries for more than a year to uncover the graft scandal now rocking the European Parliament, the justice ministry said.

Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from World Cup host Qatar in a bid to influence European Union policymaking in one of the biggest scandals to hit the 27-nation bloc.

Qatar and Kaili have denied any wrongdoing.

“We’ve been too naïve ... for far too long,” a justice ministry spokesman said, referring to what he called clandestine operations by foreign powers in Belgium.

“We now arm ourselves better against this.”

The spokesman called the investigation “a major case on which State Security has been working for more than a year, in collaboration with foreign intelligence services, to list suspicions of corruption of MEPs by different countries”.

The Belgian police posted a picture of the €1.5 million (S$2.1 million) in cash it had recovered in raids from Friday to Monday, including a suitcase overflowing with €50 and €100 banknotes and two briefcases neatly stacked with €50 notes.

Investigators in Italy are combing through seven bank accounts related to the suspects, a source close to the probe said, adding that they found €20,000 in cash at a house belonging to one suspect. They also searched an office in Milan, the source said.

Detention

Meanwhile Kaili, who is in detention following her arrest last week, will only know on Dec 22 if she will stay behind bars during the investigation, a source close to the investigation said.

Her lawyer, Mr Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, who says she insists she had nothing to do with the stacks of cash found by police, said Kaili had asked for more time to prepare her detention hearing, initially planned for Wednesday.

“We have been in coordination with her lawyer in Brussels and agreed to request a postponement for a few days to prepare,” Mr Dimitrakopoulos said.

The other three suspects arrested and charged last week were meanwhile questioned, as planned, on Wednesday by a three-judge panel.