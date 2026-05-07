EU prosecutors probe alleged misuse of funds linked to French far-right leader Bardella: AFP source

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EU money was allegedly used to benefit far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, it has been claimed.

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PARIS - The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe into a possible misappropriation of EU funds, after a complaint alleged that France’s far-right National Rally used European grants to benefit its leader Jordan Bardella, a source close to the case told AFP on May 7.

The complaint, first filed in Paris in December 2025 by anti-graft association AC!!Anti-Corruption, was forwarded by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office for assessment.

“Following a preliminary review, an investigation has been opened on suspicion of fraud,” said the source.

The launch of the probe comes as Mr Bardella’s mentor, Ms Marine Le Pen, is seeking to overturn a court ruling that convicted her of embezzlement in 2025 and could derail her presidential bid in 2027.

But if an appeals court in July bars the 57-year-old from public office over an alleged fake jobs scam in European Parliament, Mr Bardella, 30, is expected to run in her place.

Contacted by AFP, the Luxembourg-based EPPO declined to comment.

“It is the European Public Prosecutor’s Office’s policy not to comment on ongoing investigations,” a spokesperson said.

The National Rally dismissed the accusations.

“Jordan Bardella naturally denies these accusations levelled against him in the current political climate, and reserves the right to take legal action for defamation and slander,” a representative of the RN party told AFP. AFP