EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks to the press on the 21st sanctions package against Russia in Brussels, Belgium, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, July 9 - The European Union proposed on Thursday a new sanctions framework targeting migrant smuggling, human trafficking, and other forms of organised crime, which would impose asset freezes and travel bans on offenders.

"We all have a common goal. To drive them out of business. And to save the lives of thousands of people who dream of a better life," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, referencing the crackdown on migrant smugglers and traffickers.

"We in Europe must be the ones to decide who comes to us and in what circumstances."

The proposal requires unanimous approval by the European Council before it can be implemented.

The announcement comes amid tough debates around migration policy in the EU.

Last month, the European Parliament approved a migration overhaul aimed at streamlining deportations and permitting offshore detention centres. The measure has drawn criticism from countries like France and Spain, with critics arguing it is overly harsh and undermines asylum protections. REUTERS