EU probes Amazon purchase of robot vacuum maker

Brussels has competition concerns over Amazon's US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion) purchase of US robot vacuum maker iRobot. PHOTO: REUTERS
BRUSSELS - The EU on Thursday opened an antitrust investigation into Amazon’s US$1.7 billion (S$2.3 billion) purchase of US robot vacuum maker iRobot over competition concerns.

Brussels said it was probing whether the acquisition would allow Amazon to “restrict competition” and “strengthen its position as an online marketplace provider”.

“We are concerned that, by acquiring iRobot, Amazon may use this dual role to foreclose access by iRobot’s rivals to its marketplace,” EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

“With our in-depth investigation, we will also investigate whether Amazon would use data collected by iRobot to strengthen its position.”

The purchase of the maker of Roomba self-operating vacuums, announced in August 2022, aims to expand Amazon’s artificial intelligence and smart home ambitions.

Amazon said it continues “to work through the process with the European Commission and are focused on addressing its questions and any identified concerns at this stage”.

The EU’s announcement comes after Britain’s competition regulator approved the takeover last month. AFP

