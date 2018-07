STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) - The European Union is preparing to introduce tariffs on US$20 billion (S$27.26 billion) of US goods if Washington imposes trade levies on imports of cars, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter on Wednesday (July 25).

"We hope that it doesn't come to that and that we can a solution. If not, the EU Commission is preparing a rather long list of many of American goods. It would be around US$20 billion," she said.