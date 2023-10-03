EU pledges lasting support at 'historic' Kyiv meeting

KYIV - The European Union reiterated its long-term support for Ukraine on Monday as its foreign ministers convened in Kyiv for a historic gathering beyond the bloc’s borders.

The meeting came as disagreements grow among EU members over support for Ukraine and as Kyiv’s forces make limited gains in a high-stakes counteroffensive against Russian troops in the south and east of the country.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the gathering as “historic” but made clear there would be no new concrete announcements.

“It is the first time that we met in a candidate country. And, unfortunately, it was also the first time that the foreign ministers of the European Union met in a country at war,” he said at a press conference.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, meeting the ministers, said the duration of the war – now in its twentieth month – was linked to the quality and quantity of support Ukraine receives from its allies.

“Our victory directly depends on our cooperation: the more strong and principled steps we take together, the sooner this war will end,” Zelensky said in a statement.

To bring about a speedy end to fighting, he urged the EU to expand sanctions on Russia and Iran, which has supplied attack drones for Russian forces.

And he called for the “acceleration” of work to direct “frozen Russian assets to finance the restoration of war-torn Ukraine”.

The EU’s 27 members have remained broadly united through the war on their support for Ukraine, hitting Russia with 11 rounds of sanctions and spending billions of euros on arms for Kyiv.

‘Lasting support’

But there are growing fears of cracks appearing within the bloc as concern rises over aid from Washington, where a government funding deal this weekend left out fresh help for Ukraine due to opposition from hardline Republicans.

Hungary, Russia’s closest ally in the EU, could now be joined by Slovakia as a potential block to more backing, as populist Robert Fico pushes for power in Bratislava after winning elections this weekend.

The foreign ministers of Hungary, Poland and Latvia did not attend the summit, a Ukrainian government official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that the Polish and Latvian representatives were ill.