EU pledges €120 million to help Moldova's air defence system

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BRUSSELS, July 13 - The European Union pledged on Monday aid worth €120 million ($137.14 million) to strengthen the air defence system of Moldova.

• "The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth €120 million under the European Peace Facility in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova to enhance the country’s air defence capabilities," said a statement from the Council of the EU.

• Moldova's relations with Russia have been soured by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, its eastern neighbour, and it said last November that Russian drones had entered Moldovan airspace.

• Moldova is nestled between Ukraine and EU member Romania. It has a Romanian-speaking majority and a large Russian-speaking minority. Political power has oscillated for decades between parties supporting closer ties with Europe and those seeking better relations with Moscow. REUTERS