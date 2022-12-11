EU parliament arrests spark calls for tighter controls over MEPs

BRUSSELS - The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls on Saturday for the bloc’s MPs to be held to higher standards.

“This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International.

“While this may be the most egregious case of alleged corruption the European Parliament has seen in many years, it is not an isolated incident,” said a statement from its director, Mr Michiel van Hulten.

“Over many decades, the Parliament has allowed a culture of impunity to develop, with a combination of lax financial rules and controls and a complete lack of independent (or indeed any) ethics oversight.

“In many ways it has become a law unto itself,” added Mr van Hulten, urging “root and branch” reform.

“Every serious attempt to improve accountability is blocked by the Parliament’s ruling Bureau, with the acquiescence of a majority of MEPs,” he added.

Left-wing French MEP Manon Aubry condemned Qatar’s “aggressive lobbying” and demanded a parliamentary debate on the Gulf state.

Police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili on Friday, hours after the four others had been detained for questioning. At least three were either Italian citizens or originally came from Italy, a source close to the case told AFP.

Ms Kaili, 44, is the partner of one of the four, Mr Francesco Giorgi, a parliamentary assistant with the European Parliament’s Socialists and Democrats group, said the source.

Former Italian MEP Pier-Antonio Panzeri, who served as a socialist in the parliament between 2004 and 2019, was also reportedly arrested.

All five were still being questioned on Saturday, said a spokesman for Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office.

Corruption, money laundering

The investigation concerns “corruption” and “money laundering”, the prosecutor said .

In Rome, press agencies reported Mr Panzeri’s wife and daughter had been arrested in Italy.