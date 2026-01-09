Straitstimes.com header logo

EU orders X to keep Grok documents for longer, amid sexualised AI photos furore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(FILES) This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk. The European Commission said January 5, 2026, it is "very seriously looking" into complaints that Elon Musk's AI tool Grok is being used to generate and disseminate sexually explicit childlike images. "Grok is now offering a 'spicy mode' showing explicit sexual content with some output generated with childlike images. This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling," EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is facing criticism after producing sexualised images - including those of children - based on user prompts.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:
  • EU suspects X non-compliance, ordering Grok-related documents to be retained until 2026 for potential investigation.
  • Swedish deputy PM targeted by sexualised AI images from Grok, prompting condemnation from Swedish and British PMs.
  • Grok used to generate images of child sexual abuse, resulting in calls for urgent action and account suspensions.

AI generated

BRUSSELS - The European Commission has ordered Elon Musk’s X to retain all documents relating to its AI chatbot Grok for longer, while the bloc ensures compliance with its rules after condemning it for producing sexualised images, a spokesperson said on Jan 8.

Sweden on Jan 8 joined the chorus of criticism saying the AI-generated images were unacceptable, after the country’s deputy prime minister was targeted by a Grok user’s prompt this week.

The Commission has now decided to extend a retention order sent to X in 2025, which related to algorithms and dissemination of illegal content, prolonging it to the end of 2026, spokesperson Thomas Regnier told reporters on Jan 8.

“This is saying to a platform, keep your internal documents, don’t get rid of them, because we have doubts about your compliance... and we need to be able to have access to them if we request it explicitly,” Mr Regnier said.

Unacceptable images: Sweden

He said the move did not mean the Commission had opened a new formal investigation based on the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which requires online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

X’s Safety account said on Jan 4 that it removes all illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the platform and permanently suspended accounts involved. It said anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content would suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the images as “a kind of sexualised violence” and said: “It’s distasteful, unacceptable, offensive.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also called again on X to take urgent action, after a report from the Internet Watch Foundation said Grok was being used to generate sexualised images of children.

“It’s disgusting. And it’s not to be tolerated,” Mr Starmer told national radio network Greatest Hits Radio.

More on this topic
Britain presses Elon Musk’s X to address intimate ‘deepfakes’ by AI chatbot Grok
German minister calls for EU legal steps over Grok images on Elon Musk’s X platform

The Internet Watch Foundation, a British non-profit organisation focused on eradicating online child sexual abuse, said it had found criminal imagery of children aged between 11 and 13, which seemed to have been created by the use of Grok.

“Tools like Grok now risk bringing sexual AI imagery of children into the mainstream,” Ms Ngaire Alexander, head of the reporting hotline at the Internet Watch Foundation, said in a statement.

“That is unacceptable.” REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.